Save up to $400 with these limited-time Surface laptop deals

Best Buy's 3-day Microsoft sale comes to an end today, but there's still time to save as much as $400 with these Surface laptop deals. Those are some big discounts, with the best offer up for grabs this weekend sitting on the Surface Laptop 3.

The i5 laptop with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is now available for just $899.99 (was $1,299.99). That's a fantastic price for a powerful mid-range machine, especially considering these usually premium laptops rarely see such significant price drops.

However, if you're looking for something a little more flexible we're also seeing some excellent laptop deals on the 2-in-1 Surface Book 3. The 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration is currently available for just $1,319.99 at Amazon. However, if you need more power you can upgrade to an i7 processor and 16GB RAM for $300 less than the usual MSRP, a final price of $1,699.99.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more laptop deals in your region.

This weekend's best Surface laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (i5, 256GB): $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The Surface Laptop 3 is available for just $899.99, thanks to an incredible $400 discount at Best Buy this weekend. That makes for an excellent price considering you're getting the sleek 13.5-inch touchscreen device complete with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (i5, 256GB): $1,599.99 $1,319.99 at Amazon

Best Buy has a $200 discount on the Surface Book 3, but Amazon has cut that price all the way down to $1,319. Stock is looking pretty low, though, so you'll need to move fast to grab this super streamlined machine that quickly unclips to offer up a smooth tablet experience as well.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (i7, 256GB): $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a more powerful machine, however, this i7 model bumps up your processor and doubles your RAM to 16GB as well. Plus, you'll find a larger $300 saving on the $1,999 MSRP in Best Buy's weekend laptop deals.

View Deal

More Surface Laptop deals

The Surface Laptop is certainly a sleek piece of kit, but if you want to check out the competition you'll want to take a look at the latest MacBook deals for Apple's take on the ultra-book, or check out the best Dell laptop deals available this weekend. We're also seeing plenty of cheap Surface Pro deals up for grabs right now as well.