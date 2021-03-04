Save up to $150 with the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is seeing another round of price drops this week. While discounts over the November and December Black Friday deals period did have these tablets a little cheaper, we haven't seen those record lows since, and if you're in need of a tablet fast you'll still find some excellent offers on the tablet right now.

If you're looking to get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as soon as possible there are some excellent offers across the S7 and S7 Plus range.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is seeing an excellent $100 discount on its smallest model, bringing the 128GB configuration down to $749.99. However, the best offer sits on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. For just $50 more than the 128GB model you're doubling your storage and picking up a stunning tablet for an overall $130 discount (now $799, was $929.99). Or, boost that storage even further with a 512GB device reduced by $150 to just $879.99 (was $1,029.99).

However, if you are willing to wait a little there are some even better Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals out there. This Navy Blue 256GB model is down to just $569.99 compared to the usual $729.99 MSRP of this configuration. That's a stunning price drop, which makes this larger model the same price as the discounted 128GB version and drops it back to its lowest price ever - though there is a catch. You'll be waiting between one and two months for shipping on this particular deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $562.32 at Amazon

This is the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on the shelves right now, and it's a great price considering the sheer power of this device. If you're looking for a Black, Bronze, or Silver model you'll find more configurations on sale here as well, however keep scrolling for an excellent offer on the 256GB Mystic Blue device. 256GB: $729.99 $619.99 | 512GB: $829.99 $699

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB - Navy): $729.99 $569.99 at Amazon

There's a catch to this excellent low price on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. While the models above will ship instantly, this one has a shipping date of between one and two months. If you need a tablet right now, it's not the best solution. But if you can wait a few months for an excellent price this is a steal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $749.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for even more power, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is also on sale right now. This is an excellent $100 saving if you're looking to spend as little as possible. However, by springing just an extra $50 you can double up your storage to 256GB with the larger $799.99 model. 256GB: $929.99 $799.99 | 512GB: $1,029.99 $875.77

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes packed in a slimline 498g chassis and sports an 11-inch LED display at a 1600x2560 resolution and excellent 120Hz refresh rate. You're getting the same Snapdragon 865+ CPU as the S7 Plus model as well, which makes for an excellent snappy response when paired with 6GB RAM. That's all perfect for everyday tablet usage, whether you're streaming, browsing the web, playing games or taking notes.

The main draw for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is that gorgeous AMOLED display. It's a serious upgrade over the LED screen of the base model, and well worth a look if you're after high quality streaming or media editing. You're also getting more screen real estate with a 12.4-inch panel on this model at a resolution of 1752 x 2800. Under the hood you'll find the same brain powering the whole thing, with the Snapdragon 865+ at the helm.

If you're looking for what Apple has to offer, check out the latest cheap iPad deals. Or, if you're after a Windows device you might also want to take a look at the latest Surface Pro deals. We're also rounding up all the best cheap Android tablet deals as well as the latest Fire tablet sales as well.