Save on Shark's best robot vacuum in these early Black Friday deals

Shark's AI Robot Vacuum is up there with the best robot vacuums you can buy in 2021, and the brand itself is offering some great exclusive deals on two different versions of the innovative cleaning hardware.

You can now pick up the Shark AI Robot Vacuum for just $299.60 (down from $399.60) at Shark.com, or go one better and save $200 on the XL Self-Empty Base version (now $449.80, down from $649.80). The latter comes equipped with a base station in which the vacuum will automatically deposit 60 days' worth of debris.

You'll need a code for each discount – ROBOT100 on the Shark AI Robot Vacuum, and ROBOT200 on the Shark AI Robot Vacuum Self-Empty XL – but this is one of the best early Black Friday vacuum deals we've seen ahead of Black Friday itself.

Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: $649.80 Shark AI Robot Self-Empty XL: $649.80 $449.80 at Shark

Save $200 - This deal from Shark combines all the latest tools and technology needed for care-free home cleaning. As well as the excellent Shark AI Robot Vacuum, you'll get an XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, two side brushes, a filter, a self-cleaning brushroll and a three-year VIP warranty – all for $200 less than RRP. Remember to use code ROBOT200 at checkout.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum: $399.60 Shark AI Robot Vacuum: $399.60 $299.60 at Shark

Save $100 - Shark has also slashed $100 off the price of its standalone AI Robot Vacuum, now just $299.60, which is cheaper than most high-end robot vacuums you'll find elsewhere. You don't get quite as long a warranty with this deal, but it's still a great price for the brand's flagship robot cleaning hardware. Remember to use code ROBOT100 at checkout.

The Shark AI Robot Vacuum is the brand's top-of-the-range model, and it's only available in the US at present. Like its expensive competitors – the iRobot Roomba S9, for example – Shark's premium cleaner comes with object detection and a LiDAR scanner, so it can make its way around your home more efficiently.

Along with the HEPA Self-Empty Base on the more expensive package Shark is offering above, you'll also benefit from the brand's three-year VIP warranty (as opposed to one year on the standalone deal), giving you the option of returning, fixing or replacing your vacuum, free of charge, until 2024.

If you're after a potentially cheaper product from a different vacuum manufacturer, though, we've listed even more cheap robot vacuum deals below.

$874.99 iRobot Roomba i7: $874.99 $649 at Walmart

Save $226 - Grab this top-tier Roomba at Walmart and you'll also get an extended two-year warranty, plus an accessory bundle containing extra edge sweeping brushes and filters. This model is particularly good for clearing up pet hair and dander.

Shark EZ robot vacuum: $499 Shark EZ robot vacuum: $499 $288 at Walmart

Save $211 - Put your feet up and let this Shark RZ robot vacuum do all the work for you. It's pricey, but there's a substantial $211 discount on this model from one of the best brands out there. It features full Google Assistant support, a handy base station that enables it to empty itself and promises great results on both soft and hard surfaces.

Anker Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 Anker Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $129 at Walmart

Save $20 – This $20 discount might not sound great, but it still makes the Anker Eufy one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners you can buy right now. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.