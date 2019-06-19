Save on EE phone deals with this excellent price drop - iPhones and Samsung included

EE is notorious as a network for two things - having the UK's fastest 4G speeds and pricing on the higher end of the mobile phone deals scale. While normally that increased cost is more than worth paying for an EE phone deal, a recent price drop means that's an issue you don't even have to worry about.

Thanks to phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk, you can currently save on devices such as the iPhone XR, Samsung S10e and Google Pixel 3. With options on big data and affordable contracts, now is a great time to grab an EE phone contract.

We've listed what we believe are the absolute standout offers from these price cuts but if you want to see what else is on offer, check out all of the price cuts on Mobiles.co.uk.

Don't see anything you like? That's okay, there's an array of excellent contracts around right now, ranging from Samsung phone deals through to Apple's iPhone deals for you to save money with.

The best cut-price EE phone deals:

iPhone XR at Mobiles.co.uk| EE | £165 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

We've watched the prices of iPhone XR deals slowly drop over time and now, they are starting to become affordable. If you don't mind paying a bit more upfront this deal is excellent. After a £150+ upfront payment you just have to pay £31 a month. That lands you 20GB of data, enough for most data users out there. Total cost over 24 months is £909View Deal

iPhone 8 at Mobiles.co.uk| EE | £125 upfront (with code TECH825) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

This is one of those deals you can't let slip by and most importantly, it's exclusive to you lovely TechRadar readers. Apply the code TECH825 at the checkout and you will only have to pay £125 upfront. Follow that up with monthly bills of £23 and 4GB of data and this iPhone 8 deal is a winner. Total cost over 24 months is £677View Deal

Google Pixel 3 at Mobiles.co.uk| EE | 99p upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Google Pixel 3 deals seem to constantly go up and down in price and right now, they have settled at an affordable price tag. Pay just £23 a month and a almost non-existent upfront cost and you're rewarded with 4GB of data. For one of the best phones out right now, this price is brilliant. Total cost over 24 months is £552.99View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e at Mobiles.co.uk| EE | £45 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Sporting many of the same specs as the S10 but at a lower price, the S10e is Samsung's affordable flagship. Monthly bills under £30, 9GB of data and EE's superfast 4G speeds all come together to make an excellent offer. You don't even have to pay too much upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £741View Deal