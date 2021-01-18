Save $30 on Cyberpunk 2077 and get a free steelbook case at Best Buy

This Cyberpunk 2077 deal from Best Buy sees the game drop down to just $29.99 on both PS4 and Xbox One. You also get a free steelbook case worth $19.99 to sweeten the deal.

It's not often a game gets such a heavy discount so soon after release, but it's not that surprising given Cyberpunk 2077's rocky launch on base consoles. While the game reviewed favorably on PC, consumers have encountered a litany of issues when playing on PS4 and Xbox One, to the point where the game was pulled from the PlayStation Store.

It's important to highlight, then, that Cyberpunk 2077 has a number of bugs and performance issues that might spoil your enjoyment, so bear that in mind before you buy. However, if you're prepared to look past those, or simply want to pick up the game and wait until things improve, this is a great opportunity to save.

Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions are included as part of the deal, and both copies will get a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S during the second half of 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 deals:

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on Cyberpunk 2077 with this big discount deal from Best Buy. You also get a free steelbook case worth $19.99. Remember, the PS4 version of the game will work on the PS5 via backwards compatibility, and Cyberpunk 2077 will run better on Sony's new hardware. View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Fans of team green will be pleased to know that the Xbox One version is also on offer, so grab it before its gone. Again, the game will work on Xbox Series X, and you'll get better performance than you would if you played the game on Xbox One. View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 released on December 10, 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC.

More Cyberpunk 2077 deals

Visiting from outside the US? Check out the best Cyberpunk 2077 deals in your area below.