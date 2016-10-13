Samsung will pay you to swap your Galaxy Note 7 for an iPhone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7's problems are well documented. If you still have a handset you really need to get rid of it for your own safety – and now there’s even more incentive as Samsung will pay you to do so.

If you return your Note 7 to certain carriers and retailers in the US, Samsung will give you up to $100 if you swap it for another one of their handsets (we recommend the Galaxy S7 Edge) – but you don’t have to stick with the South Korean firm.

You can also exchange your Note 7 for a handset from another manufacturer – and Samsung will still pay you $25 if you do.

Want to swap your Note 7 for an iPhone 7 Plus? Samsung will give you money. Fancy changing to the HTC 10? Yep, Samsung will pay you to do so. Does the LG V20 tempt you? Samsung will... well you get the picture.

It pays to swap

Full details on the exchange offer can be found on Samsung’s website, and for those who have already sent their Note 7 handsets back don’t panic – you can claim compensation too, or as Samsung puts it “a token of our appreciation and acknowledgement of your inconvenience.”

While this offer is only currently available in the US, we have contacted Samsung to ask whether it’ll be rolling out similar compensation to other countries. We’ll update this article once we hear back.