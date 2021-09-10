Trending

Samsung unveils week-long event promising ‘epic life hacks’ and savings

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has announced its week long online shopping event, reacquainting customers with its products in a bid to boost productivity through 'epic life hacks' and daily deals.

Arriving at the end of the month, the Discover Samsung event takes place from September 20 to 26. This means one last chance to save big and expand your Samsung ecosystem ahead of Black Friday where we expect plenty of offers on Samsung products. 

With a new stream of offers across every category, Samsung is promising savings you're not likely to find anywhere else on smartphones, watches, TVs, and fridges.

That could be handy if you wish to purchase more than one gadget from Samsung, as the South Korean brand states on its website there will be plenty of bundle deals and multi-buy offers.

Hosting a 'Deal of the Day', bundles, and multi-buy savings, from September 20-26, Discover Samsung endeavours to bring joy and convenience to day-to-day life with pro-tips, shortcuts, and connectivity through your smart home.

Alice Marshall
Alice Marshall

Alice is the resident eCommerce Staff Writer at Future with a focus on VPN and streaming services. She therefore predominantly writes buying and streaming service guides, how to watch articles, with the odd phone deal thrown in there for good measure. Previously a Commercial Content Writer at Trusted Reviews, money saving is her game when it comes to consumer tech.
