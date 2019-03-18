Samsung S10 and iPhone XR too pricey? Save big on your phone deal with these cheaper flagships

Penny savers and frugal believers of the world, gather around as we are going to let you into a little secret - flagship phones don't have to cost the world. While the high-end iPhone and Samsung handsets have officially burst through the £1,000 SIM-free mark, some of the best handsets in the world are still holding onto their affordable price-tags.

When it comes to your new mobile phone deal, we're firm advocates that you don't necessarily have to pay a lot to get it. The likes of a OnePlus 6T deal or even the year-old Huawei P20 Pro deals are great ways to get a flagship for less. And the even better news, a lot of these handests feature in our list of the best smartphones out right now, so you're not sacrificing on quality either.

We've listed our picks of the best deals on our favourite affordable phones below so you can find the one for you. Or if you just want the best of the best, check out our iPhone deals or Samsung phone deals pages for the top handsets out right now.

The best deals on these affordable flagship devices