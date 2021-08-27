Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 are all available now

It’s a big day for Samsung fans, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are all now out in the US and UK.

That means if you’ve pre-ordered them they might well turn up on your doorstep shortly – though there are some reports of delays. In Australia there’s still a bit longer to wait, with all of these devices landing on September 10.

As you’d expect, numerous retailers are stocking these devices, and in some cases you can get freebies with them. For example, Samsung is offering a starter kit worth £79 and a four-month free subscription to YouTube Premium with UK purchases of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, while in the US you can get a free Flip Cover – which might take a tiny bit of the sting out of that phone’s high price.

What are these new devices like?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3:

If you’re in the market for a foldable phone then now is probably the time to buy, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is probably the one to choose – if you have the money.

Our 4.5-star review hailed it as the best foldable phone yet, and one that benefits enormously from support for the S Pen stylus on its large 7.6-inch screen, and a more durable design, which also sports water resistance.

The main display is 1768 x 2208 with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the secondary one is a 6.2-inch 832 x 2268 one that also has a 120Hz refresh rate, so whichever screen you’re using you’ll get a high-end visual experience.

That high-end feel doesn’t end at the screen either, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. The cameras aren’t much different to the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s – though one of them is now under the display, but in most other ways this is a top handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3:

If you can’t justify the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 but still want a foldable then you might want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Rather than moving from phone size to tablet size, this only has a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2640 main screen (with a 120Hz refresh rate), but it can be folded in half to make the phone truly tiny.

Do that and you’ll be left with a 1.9-inch 260 x 512 cover screen, which is of limited usefulness, and there’s no telephoto camera on its dual-lens setup, but you still get flagship power here from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the design of the phone makes it excellent for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic:

If you’re more in the market for a wearable then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could prove tempting options.

These are similar wearables, with both running Wear OS 3 (customized with a Samsung overlay), and having an ECG, a blood pressure monitor, and the ability to judge body composition, along with basics like GPS and a heart rate monitor.

Both wearables are also powered by a new Exynos W920 chipset boasting impressive power, and both come in two sizes, with the option of either a 1.4-inch or 1.2-inch screen.

Where they differ is in the size of the case, which is larger on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. That’s because this wearable has quite a different design – it’s classy where the standard Galaxy Watch 4 is more sleek and sporty.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also benefits from a rotatable bezel which can help with interactions. On the standard Galaxy Watch 4 you’re limited to a virtual bezel, in order to save space.

Before buying either of these watches though be aware that they’re not compatible with iPhones, and that if you have a non-Samsung Android phone you’ll miss out on some functionality, such as the ECG and blood pressure monitor.