Samsung Galaxy Watch deals hit the latest model at Amazon

We see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals fairly regularly, especially on older models like the Active or Active 2. However, Amazon surprised us last week with a $30 discount on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung's new smartwatch has only been on the market for a few weeks, which makes this early discount a must-see offer.

The latest smartwatch was only released last month and hasn't seen its first material discounts yet. That makes this $30 saving at Amazon all the more impressive, not least because it drops the premium wearable down below $400 at just $399. With an MSRP of $429.99, that's not a massive saving, sure. However, this is the lowest price these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals have reached so far which means all those holding out for discounts are starting to see some early results.

There's no guarantee that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be cheaper over Amazon Prime Day so if you need a smartwatch now it's worth jumping on this discount. Even if more savings are in store for us when Prime Day supposedly launches next month, we might only see an extra $5 or so removed from the price.

You'll find more information about this Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal just below, but you'll also find more Samsung Galaxy Watch sales available further down.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 45mm: $429.99 $399 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $30 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

If you're after some older (and cheaper) models in the US, UK, or Australia you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web just below.

You'll also find plenty more cheap smartwatch deals available right now, but you can also head to our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals and Garmin fitness tracker sales available right now.