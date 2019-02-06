Samsung Galaxy S10 could have a massively upgraded front camera

The rumored pinhole design might not be the only exciting feature of the Galaxy S10’s front camera, as a new report suggests it could also be capable of shooting 4K video, as well as having optical image stabilization, to keep photos and footage in focus.

That’s according to a poster on Weibo (a Chinese social media site) and reported on by qq.com.

It appears though that they’re only talking about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus here, rather than the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S10 E. That phone will supposedly have the same front and rear cameras as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The two higher cost phones though will apparently also get GoPro-level anti-shake on their rear cameras, which should make them even better at keeping footage smooth. They're also said to sport AI-powered scene recognition, which is a feature we've seen on phones like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Don't count on it

As always, we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially as it’s the first we’re hearing of it, but with or without these features the Samsung Galaxy S10 range should have impressive cameras.

The S10 and S10 Plus are rumored to have three rear cameras, consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP super-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens, while the Plus model might additionally have a second lens on the front.

This too is just rumor for now, but most sources agree on that much. We’ll know the truth soon too, as the Samsung Galaxy S10 range is set to land on February 20.

Via PhoneArena