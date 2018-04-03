The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals in April 2018

Despite Samsung's fiery debacle with its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 still came with a sizable price tag when it was released last August. The price on the S Pen–equipped phablet hasn't dropped much in the interim, with most carriers selling it at list price. But depending on where you buy it, you can save a few dollars and/or get a low monthly payment.
Currently, the best deal for the Galaxy Note 8 you can get is when you buy it for T-Mobile not from the carrier, but directly from Samsung. The cost is only $750 ($200 off), which can be broken up into 24 monthly payments of $31.25. You can also trade in your old phone for as much as $300 in credit.
Below you'll find the best deals your favorite carriers have to offer, while further down the page you'll find options for unlocked models.
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals with US Carriers
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals at T-Mobile| $80 off
Samsung knocks $80 off its list price for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to sell it for $870. You can break that out into 24 monthly payments of $30, with $150 down. However, as we explained above, you can get better deal on a T-Mobile Note 8 directly from Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at AT&T | $950 or $31.67 for 30 months
AT&T sells the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for $10 less ($950) than Verizon and Sprint, but even better, you can break that amount up into 30 payments of just $31.67, with no money due upfront. Plus, if you also sign up for a two-year AT&T Next wireless plan, you can get a Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch for $99.99 (normally $349.99).
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals at Verizon | 24 monthly payments of $40 | $150 prepaid card with new account
Verizon doesn't offer any discounts on the Galaxy Note 8 (it's charging $960), but you can finance it without putting any money down up front. That will be 24 monthly payments of $40. However, if you're a new customer, you will get a $150 prepaid card when you sign up for service.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals at Sprint | $960 in full or lease for $40 a month for 18 months
Like Verizon, Sprint isn't discounting the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, you can lease the phone for $40 per month for 18 months. After the lease period has ended, you can either buy the phone for the balance still remaining or trade it in towards a new device.
More Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review and key specifications
Massive in dimensions and quality
Screen size: 6.3-inches | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 Quad HD+ | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 195g | OS: Android Oreo | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3300mAh
Wondering what all the fuss is about? Well, the fervor for the Note 8 is probably doubled due to the fact that the Note 7 was pulled from shelves soon after release. But it doesn't take more than one look at the Note 8 to see that it justifies the hype.
The huge 6.3-inch Infinity Display is gorgeous to look at, the 6GB RAM innards go like a train, and there are two best-in-class rear cameras. It's expensive, but we think the Note 8 is worth it.
Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review