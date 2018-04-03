The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals in April 2018

Despite Samsung's fiery debacle with its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 still came with a sizable price tag when it was released last August. The price on the S Pen–equipped phablet hasn't dropped much in the interim, with most carriers selling it at list price. But depending on where you buy it, you can save a few dollars and/or get a low monthly payment.

Currently, the best deal for the Galaxy Note 8 you can get is when you buy it for T-Mobile not from the carrier, but directly from Samsung. The cost is only $750 ($200 off), which can be broken up into 24 monthly payments of $31.25. You can also trade in your old phone for as much as $300 in credit.

Below you'll find the best deals your favorite carriers have to offer, while further down the page you'll find options for unlocked models.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals with US Carriers

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review and key specifications

Massive in dimensions and quality

Screen size: 6.3-inches | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 Quad HD+ | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 195g | OS: Android Oreo | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Incredible Infinity display

Best Samsung camera on a phone

So powerful

Battery life could be better

Wondering what all the fuss is about? Well, the fervor for the Note 8 is probably doubled due to the fact that the Note 7 was pulled from shelves soon after release. But it doesn't take more than one look at the Note 8 to see that it justifies the hype.

The huge 6.3-inch Infinity Display is gorgeous to look at, the 6GB RAM innards go like a train, and there are two best-in-class rear cameras. It's expensive, but we think the Note 8 is worth it.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review