Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price cut: save up to $700 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Note 10 is officially available to order today and to celebrate Best Buy is offering up to $700 in savings on the Samsung smartphone. Starting today through September 2, you can save on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus through a qualifying trade-in and activation. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can also save $100 with activation from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. Plus, Best Buy is offering a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium with your purchase of the Galaxy smartphone.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch display, while the Note Plus features a larger 6.8-inch display, both with Full HD resolution. The Galaxy phones feature a 10MP front-facing camera that sits discreetly in the center of the phone and receives an upgraded video recording experience thanks to the Live Focus Video feature. The Note 10 Plus also offers a DepthVision camera that the Note 10 lacks and provides a slighter longer battery life. The Galaxy Note 10 packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the Note 10 Plus offers a 512GB storage option and includes 12GB of RAM. The phones are available in Aura Black, Glow and White and a Blue color that's exclusive to Best Buy.



Like we mentioned above, this promotion is a limited time offer that ends on September 2. The Best Buy deal is only valid for an in-store trade-in of a smartphone in good working condition. If you don't have a phone to trade in you can still save $100 on the Galaxy Note 10 with a qualifying activation and receive a free six-month trial of Spotify Premium.

