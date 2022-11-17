Roku streaming stick owners just got 36 new live channels for free

Audio player loading…

The holidays are just around the corner, and the good folks over at Roku are clearly getting into the giving spirit.

The streaming company has seen fit to add a whopping 36 new live channels to The Roku Channel completely free of charge, marking the service’s biggest overhaul since its launch in 2017.

Among the new ad-supported entertainment options (available to anyone with a Roku account, don't forget) are two AMC channels, several cooking channels, a PGA Tour channel and a channel dedicated to the wildly popular British reality import The Great British Baking Show.

The latter, in particular, is a big get for Roku. Not only will the new channel play host to the US debut of seasons 1 and 2 of The Great British Baking Show, but it’ll also make the series’ various spin-offs – including Celebrity Baking Show, Baking Show: An Extra Slice, Paul Hollywood Bread, Mary Berry Cooks, Chronicles of Nadia and Liam Bakes – available to watch for the first time in overseas markets.

The launch of Roku’s baking-exclusive channel comes just a few months after the company announced plans to produce a new season of The Great American Baking Show, which originally aired on ABC. A holiday-themed celebrity episode of the series is heading to The Roku Channel on December 2, too.

In other words, The Roku Channel now looks to be the best place to enjoy the world’s ever-growing suite of baking-related entertainment (if you live in the US, anyway).

Baking not your thing? Fear not. In addition to those 35 other new channels, The Roku Channel was the beneficiary of 27 new on-demand, ad-supported movies – including War of the Worlds, Chicken Run, Vice and Wall Street – on November 15. You can check out the full list of additions on Roku’s website (opens in new tab).

If you haven't boarded the Roku hype train just yet and are looking for a more affordable alternative to the best streaming services in 2022, read up on how the best Roku streaming devices compare.