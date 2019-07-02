Rockstar is offering free cash in GTA Online to Amazon Prime members

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may be just around the corner, but if you can't wait that long for some Amazon Prime membership perks then you're in luck as Rockstar Games is offering free cash to GTA Online and Red Dead Online players (in-game money only, sorry).

Well, technically the virtual cash is being gifted to Twitch Prime members – but those with an Amazon Prime subscription can automatically be upgraded to Twitch Prime by linking their Amazon account to their Twitch account.

Rockstar is handing out a whopping $1,250,000 for free to Twitch Prime/Amazon Prime members in GTA Online, while Red Dead Online players are being gifted a modest $300.

In addition, any GTA Online players who use real-world money to purchase in-game cash will earn an extra 15% in-game currency. The same goes for Red Dead Online players who purchase in-game gold bars with real-world money.

Here's how to claim your free cash

To claim your free cash, firstly make sure you're an Amazon Prime member. Then ensure that your Amazon account is linked to Twitch, which will automatically upgrade your Twitch account to Twitch Prime. Next, link your Twitch Prime account to your Rockstar Games Social Club.

The cash should automatically unlock after 30 minutes of play once this is done but, if you're a new player in either game, you need to make sure you've finished the tutorial before the free cash will be made available.

If you aren't sure if Amazon Prime is for you, you'll be happy to know that this offer still applies to those making use of Amazon Prime's 30 day free-trial period.

According to Rockstar, this is the first of a series of bonuses Twitch prime members can look forward to this year.

