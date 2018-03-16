Free Games with Prime: the free PC games on Twitch Prime in March 2018

These days it seems like Amazon is really trying to add value to its Prime membership program. Faster, cheaper deliveries, video streaming, music streaming and now free games. Yes, that’s right. Free games.

If you're an Amazon Prime member you've probably heard about this, but if you set up an account on the company’s game streaming service, Twitch, you can link it to your Amazon Prime account to become a Twitch Prime member (or you can sign up for Twitch Prime on its own). There are a few benefits to being a Twitch Prime member, including free in-game items and no ads, but the most recent and best benefit is five free PC games each and every month, starting from March 2018.

This is a great way to try out some games you’ve maybe seen streamed but haven’t had the chance to buy for yourself, totally free. Even if you’re not planning to play them straight away, it’s worth claiming them in the timeframe they’re available because as long as you have your Prime account they’ll be yours to play. Oh, and you'll need the Twitch desktop app too.

Twitch has offered free games before to Prime members but this is the first time it’s been formalized into a monthly event so we’ve decided to put together this one-stop shop where you’ll be able to see the games you can get your hands on right now, as well as see the titles that have been featured in previous months. That way you’ll know whether to hold out for it to appear.

So, without any further ado, here are the free games with Prime for March 2018. And make sure you check back - we'll be updating every month.

March 2018

Available from March 15 to March 31

Superhot

Superhot is an indie first-person shooter that received a great deal of critical acclaim for good reason. Its interesting twist on the genre sees time stop when the player stops moving which makes shootouts a whole lot more interesting.

Oxenfree

Oxenfree is a critically acclaimed supernatural thriller which follows a group of friends through a coming-of-age story on an island with a ghostly mystery. This 2.5D adventure has an addictive story, wonderful characters and an atmosphere that feels very Stranger Things.

Shadow Tactics

If you like tactical stealth games then you’re probably going to like Shadow Tactics. Set in the Edo period in Japan, this game has you take control of a team of five deadly specialists who must help a new Shogun enforce peace. Each member of the team has their own skill and it’s up to you to make them work together well in order to successfully infiltrate areas and defeat enemies.

Shadow Tactics is set in Japan during the Edo period

Mr. Shifty

Mr Shifty is a top-down action game that sees your take control of a teleporting hero. It’s up to you how to use Mr Shifty’s skills in order to defeat his enemies but you’ll need to be smart about and use a mix of stealth and all-out action to win.

Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation

Do you like tabletop board games like Dungeons and Dragons? Then you might want to take a look at Tales from Candlekeep. Inspired by these roleplaying adventures, this game is turn-based dungeon-crawler in which you must take up the role of an adventurer fighting through the dangerous labyrinths and jungles of the peninsula of Chult in order to reverse a deadly curse.

Available from March 6 to April 3

Devil May Cry HD

The Devil May Cry HD collection has now launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC but Twitch Prime members can currently pick up the first HD game in the trilogy completely free. Published by Capcom, this is an iconic hack and slash series which will see you take up the role of Dante in his quest to avenge his mother’s murder by exterminating demons.