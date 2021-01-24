Razer PC gaming deals: save on keyboards, mice, headsets and more this weekend

Amazon has unleashed a wave of Razer PC gaming deals this weekend, with some of the lowest prices yet on top gaming headsets, keyboards and mice as well as the first discounts on the Razer Pro line.

Highlights include the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless keyboard, taking its first reduction down to $169.99 (was $229.99) and the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse now sitting at $99.99 (was $129.99). Those are both the cheapest prices yet on the 2020 Pro line, but there are plenty more savings where that came from.

If you're looking a little further down the price range, you'll also find some of the lowest prices ever on entry level devices right now as well. The Razer Ornata V2 hybrid keyboard has taken a $40 discount in this week's PC gaming deals, now available for $59.99, the Razer Kraken wired headset is listed for just $39.99 - half price, and $10 cheaper than its all time record low price, and the Razer Viper wired mouse has also taken the same price drop as well.

You'll find plenty more on sale this weekend though, and we're rounding up all these Razer PC gaming deals just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Razer deals in your region.

Razer gaming keyboard deals

Razer Ornata V2 wired mecha-membrane gaming keyboard: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Not only is this a great price on a budget Razer gaming keyboard, but it's also the cheapest the Razer Ornata V2 has ever been. Previously, we've only seen the hybrid mechanical keyboard going for $69.99 on sale.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite wired mechanical keyboard: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you're after the tactile but still silent Orange switches on this Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard, you'll find it for a fantastic $99.99 price at Amazon this weekend. However, Green switches can also be found for $129.99 at Best Buy right now as well.

View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman Elite is also up for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That means you're getting a premium keypad with linear optical switches, Chroma RGB, and those fancy media keys and dial for a fantastic price this weekend.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless mechanical gaming keyboard: $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless. Releasing just last year, the premium keypad hasn't seen too many discounts in its short life so far, but with Razer HyperSpeed lag-free connections and plenty of extra features bundled in you're certainly grabbing a steal at $169.99 this weekend.

View Deal

Razer gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken wired gaming headset: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

We're fairly used to seeing a $49.99 sales price on this Razer Kraken headset, as this budget wired model is no stranger to PC gaming deals. However, we've never seen this $39.99 price point before, making this an excellent buy if you're in the market for a cheaper set of cups this weekend.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Compatible across consoles, PC, Mac and mobile, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is one of the best affordable headsets out there. Plus, you're saving an extra $30 on the wired stereo cups with THX Spatial Audio here as well.

View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset at Amazon this weekend. That's a great price for PC and PlayStation players looking for some premium THX Spatial Audio with 7.1 surround sound and cooling-gel cups.

View Deal

Browse more cheap gaming headset deals

Razer gaming mouse deals

Razer Viper wired optical gaming mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Razer Viper wired gaming mouse. That takes the pointer down from its original $79.99 MSRP to a far more affordable $39.99. Perfect if you're after a Chroma-enabled device without those expensive bells and whistles, this is an excellent pick up to complete a setup.

View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

However, if you're willing to spend a little more you'll the first price drop on the DeathAdder V2 Pro as well. A $30 discount shaves that cost down below $100, making this HyperSpeed Focus+ pointer with 70 hours battery life and the next generation of Razer's optical mouse switches cheaper than ever before.

View Deal

Check out the latest cheap gaming mouse deals

More Razer PC gaming deals

If you're kitting out a new setup, you'll likely want to take a look at the best cheap gaming monitor deals available right now. Or, if you're taking things to the extreme, check out the best gaming laptop deals on the web this weekend - we're also rounding up the latest Razer Blade deals as well. After all that, you'll need something to play, which is why we're rounding up all the best game deals right here on TechRadar.