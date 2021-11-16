Rare Black Friday deal drops the Apple Watch 7 to $389.99 - the lowest price ever

If you're to score an early Black Friday deal on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch - then you're in luck. We've spotted the all-new Apple Watch 7 on sale for $389.99 (was $399) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a rare discount on a brand new Apple device.



While the $10 discount might not seem like much, the Apple Watch 7 was just released in October, and price cuts on new Apple devices are typically reserved for the official Black Friday deals event. Black Friday Apple Watch deals are always hot sellers, so we'd take advantage of today's discount before it's too late.

Black Friday Apple Watch 7 deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The all-new Apple Watch 7 was just released last month, and we've already spotted an early Black Friday deal on the smartwatch at Amazon. Right now, you can find the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $389.99, which is the cheapest deal we've ever seen. This discount applies to the Green and Red sport bands, which are the only colors that are currently in stock.

The all-new Apple Watch 7 was unveiled last month and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - The cheapest Black Friday Apple Watch deal is the best-selling Apple Watch 3 that's on sale for just $169 at Walmart. The smartwatch is currently sold out at Amazon, and this is the best deal you can find right now. Both sport band colors are currently available, so we'd take advantage of this rare deal now before it's too late.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279.99 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279.99 $269.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Walmart also has the lowest price right now on the budgetApple Watch SE - a great choice if you find the Series 7 a little too expensive for your tastes. If stocks hold up this one could go a little lower. So far, however, this is the best Black Friday Apple Watch deal on this model. Note, this sale is on the Abyss Blue color only currently.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Apple Watch 6 has been difficult to find in stock as of late, but we've spotted the Series 6 on sale for $349 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $25 more than the record-low price. Please note, this deal applies to the Red sports band model and is the only color currently in stock.

