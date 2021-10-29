Quick - the Apple Watch 6 is back in stock and on sale in early Black Friday deal

If you're looking to snag an early Black Friday deal on the best-selling Apple Watch 6, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the Apple Watch Series 6 back in stock and on sale for $349 (was $399) at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the best deal you can find right now for the 40mm smartwatch.



This early Black Friday deal applies to the Navy sport band, which like most colors, has been out of stock as of late. As of right now, the Apple Watch 6 is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this discount now before it sells out again.

Early Black Friday Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Just ahead of Black Friday, we've spotted the Apple Watch 6 back in stock and on sale for $349. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $25 more than the record-low price. The 40mm Apple Watch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Navy model, and as of right now, the smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship. View Deal

See more of the best early Black Friday deals that are happening today

Shop our roundup of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals of 2021

The best-selling Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. You're also able to take calls, get directions and reply to texts directly from your wrist without your phone.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and see more devices on sale with our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals that are happening right now.