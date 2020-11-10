Quick – the AirPods Pro have plummeted to lowest ever price in early Black Friday deal

The Apple AirPods Pro have plummeted to their lowest price ever in the US and the UK ahead of Black Friday.

In the US, Amazon has slashed the AirPods Pro price to just $194 – a new all-time-low price – giving you a huge saving of over $55.

Meanwhile, UK buyers can get the AirPods Pro for £199, in a reprise of the fantastic Laptops Direct deal we saw earlier this year, and saving you a neat £50. (Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro deals in your region.)

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $194 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $194 – the lowest price we've ever seen. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup. We'd recommend acting fast, as deals like this tend to expire very quickly.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has reintroduced their fantastic AirPods Pro deal, bringing the noise-cancelling earbuds back down to their lowest price ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

You'll need to act fast if you want to buy the AirPods Pro at these prices – AirPods Pro deals typically sell out very quickly, and we wouldn't be surprised to see them expire before the end of the day (Tuesday, November 10).

The AirPods Pro were launched in 2019, and come with active noise cancellation built-in to block out annoying environmental sound.

Optimized for iPhone users (although they work with any phone or tablet), the AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls hands-free.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed with their comfy fit – courtesy of adjustable silicone ear tips – and the decent sound quality they offer.

Apple's wireless earbuds have also recently been given a hefty firmware upgrade, which allows for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, bringing immersive 3D sound to your true wireless earbuds and making them ideal for watching movies.

