Quick - Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a massive $900 price cut in epic deal

The Galaxy Fold Z 3 is getting a massive price cut at the Samsung Discover sale event. Today only, you can save up to $900 on the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 3 when you trade in an eligible device. This means, depending on your trade-in value, you could snag the Galaxy Fold Z 3 for $899.99 - a fantastic price for the newly released smartphone.



To receive this one-day-only deal from Samsung, you must select that you have a device to trade-in at checkout, and you'll receive an instant trade-in credit of up to $900 towards the Galaxy Fold Z 3. You can trade up to four devices which can include smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches from Apple or Samsung.



Samsung is not only offering massive savings on the Galaxy Fold Z 3, but you can also score a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 or get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $99 with your purchase.

This is a fantastic deal if you have an older device to trade in and want to upgrade to the latest and greatest Samsung phone. You'll have to hurry though, this offer is valid for today only, so you should take advantage now before it's too late

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Samsung: save up to $900 with eligible trade-in

Today only, save up to $900 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 when trading in an eligible device, including phones, tablets, or watches from Samsung or Apple. Get an extra 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 or get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $99 with purchases.

