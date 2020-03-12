PS5 will continue Sony's focus on 'narrative-driven, single-player' games

We may not know exactly what PS5 exclusives Sony has in the works but, according to PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst, the company will continue its focus on single-player games.

In an interview with PlayStation Blog, Hulst was asked about the studio's vision for the future going into the next-generation.

"We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before," Hulst said. "We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games."

Welcome news

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

A large part of the PlayStation 4's success has been down to excellent PS4 exclusives on offer, such as Uncharted, Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel's Spider-Man - all of which have been narrative-driven, single-player titles. So, for Sony to continue its focus on these types of games is welcome news.

However, that doesn't mean that we won't be seeing the company stray from the path every now and then. After all, we've seen the likes of Dreams release to critical acclaim on the platform - under the umbrella of PlayStation Worldwide Studios.

"At the same time, we’re going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas," Hurst continued. "Just trying things out to see what works. I think that’s also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios."

And it seems Sony is experimenting a bit more. Horizon Zero Dawn has just been confirmed for PC, but Hurst emphasizes this won't necessarily be the case for all PlayStation exclusives going forward.

"I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on," Hurst explained.

"And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."