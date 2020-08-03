PS5 DualSense controller may fix the DualShock 4’s biggest problem

The PS5 DualSense controller battery life could be a substantial improvement over the DualShock 4, if a promising leak is to be believed.

Reddit user viper_on_fire has seemingly gone hands-on with Sony’s new controller, and claims that the DualSense could last 3 to 4 hours longer than the DualShock 4 per charge.

What strengthens their claims is the inclusion of a short video that shows a brief glimpse of the peripheral.

Predictably, the original post has since been deleted, but the key information has been reshared on the PS5 subreddit.

In it, we learn that the controller’s directional pad and face buttons feel the same as before, but the L1 and R1 buttons feel more akin to triggers. The touchpad is also more clicky, according to the leaker, and the L2 and R2 triggers have more resistance than before.

Total control

One of the biggest criticisms that people have with the PS4 DualShock 4 controller is its meager battery life, which tends to last around 4-7 hours. The controller’s colorful light bar is often blamed as being the culprit as it cannot be disabled and is necessary for PlayStation VR.

The PS5 DualSense removes the lightbar strip from the rear of the controller, and also appears to be slightly larger than its predecessor. Sony could have feasibly included a bigger battery, too, which is why the pad might be so much more efficient than the DualShock 4.

It's important to note, however, that the Reddit user was unable to test the controller's microphone or haptic feedback, which could impact the battery life.

The PS5 is set to release in "holiday 2020", and comes in two flavors: a traditional disc version and discless Digital Edition. Sony is yet to confirm a price for either model.