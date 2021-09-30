Prime Gaming is offering one of the best horror games for free this October

Prime Gaming has announced its free game offering for October and it's a doozy.

On October 1, Prime Gaming will add an additional 10 free PC games to its library, including one of the best horror games of all time: Alien: Isolation. But it's not just Alien Isolation that should pique your interest, horror fans can also pick up fixed-camera survival horror Song of Horror Complete Edition just in time for Halloween.

If you don't fancy a scare, there are still plenty of fantastic games on offer including one of the best VR games of all time: Star Wars: Squadrons. Here are all the free games being added to Prime Gaming this October: Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3.

New games 2021: new game release dates for console and PC

PlayStation Plus October 2021: PS Plus free games available right now

Best PC games: the must-play titles you don’t want to miss

In addition, Prime members can claim exclusive in-game content for games including Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact, Rainbow Six Siege and Fall Guys throughout October. To claim the free games above, and to check out the free content on offer, check out the Prime Gaming website.

What is Prime Gaming?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Gaming offers Amazon Prime members access to a free Twitch channel subscription, exclusive in-game content, and free PC games every month.

And you don't even have to be a PC player to take advantage of these offers, as most of these offers extend to console too - though the free games are for PC only.

If you're a Prime member already, then it's definitely worth making use of the benefits that come with Prime Gaming. If you're not a member yet, simply click on the sign-up link at the bottom of this page to start your 30-day free trial and access everything that Prime Gaming has to offer.

Opinion: get your freak(ed out) on

(Image credit: Sega)

Tis' the season to get scared silly. Well, almost. And I couldn't think of a more suiting free game for Prime Gaming to offer in October than Alien: Isolation. Alien: Isolation is easily one of the best horror games of all time,

I wrote back in April about how I had discovered Creative Assembly's survival horror classic through Xbox Game Pass and I'm still questioning now how I slept on it for so long.

Set 15 years after the original Alien film, Alien: Isolation follows Amanda Ripley – daughter of the iconic Ellen Ripley – as she searches an abandoned courier ship hoping to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her mother. But, in true Alien fashion, young Ripley is being stalked by a terrifyingly stealthy Xenomorph, which slinks through the ship’s vents and corridors – ready to pounce at any given moment. Players must outwit and (where possible) avoid the terrifying Alien creature, while unearthing the ship’s secrets.

Alien: Isolation is terrifying whether you're a fan of the franchise or not (I personally am not), so to be able to pick it up for free alongside your Halloween snacks from Prime this October is brilliant news. And, as I said above, it's also worth checking out the Song of Horror Collection if you're looking for a fright. Song of Horror is an episodic horror adventure that sees your trying to survive being stalked by a dark entity known as The Presence (which is controller by an advanced AI). The collection includes all the episodes so you can binge all five episodes at once - if you can hack it.