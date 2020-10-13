Pick up this 32-inch 4K LG monitor from Amazon for just $479

When it comes to 4K monitors, finding one larger than 30-inches for less than $500 can be a major hassle. The good news is that Prime Day has you covered, with major deals like the LG 32UL750-W 32-inch 4K monitor for just $479.99 over at Amazon.

LG 32UL750-W 32-inch 4K monitor: $593.34 $479.99 at Amazon

Save $113 on this LG 4K monitor, offering 32-inches of 3840 x 2160 resolution on an LED display. If you're looking to play some games, you'll be happy to know there's FreeSync built straight in, but there's also HDR 600 under the hood as well.

The LG 32UL750-W is built for both gaming and everyday use. With AMD FreeSync capability, you'll be able to get tear-free, high performance gaming with AMD Radeon graphics cards like the Radeon 6000-series Big Navi set to be announced on October 28.

Beyond gaming, this monitor offers plenty of screen real estate for all but the most aggressive multi-taskers out there while offering an excellent home theater experience to boot.

