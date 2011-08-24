Nikon Coolpix S4150 and S6150 touchscreen cameras announced

Nikon S4150 - it's got the touch

Nikon has announced the arrival of two new touchscreen cameras, the Nikon Coolpix S4150 and the Coolpix S6150.

The S4150 has been given a 3-inch 460K dot touch control LCD screen which allows you to control the camera without touching any real buttons.

From the screen you can choose a focus point simply by touching any part of the frame, set the correct focus and review and edit your photos in Playback mode.

Also on board is a 5x zoom lens and a 14MP CCD image sensor and there's a number of filter effects, including: Selective Color and Cross Screen.

Alongside the S4150, Nikon has also announced the touchscreen S1650. This comes with a 7x wide-angle zoom, a 28-196mm optical zoom and a 16MP image sensor.

The camera has a 3-inch LCD with a 460k dot touchscreen which you can use to adjust and focus images.

There's also some in-camera editing on board, so you can retouch images and add soft focus and the like to your images.

The Nikon Coolpix S4150 UK release date is 1 September, with pricing around the £140 mark. This camera is exclusive to Jessops.

The Nikon Coolpix S6150 UK release date is also 1 September and it will set you back £159.99.