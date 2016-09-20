Lightroom now lets you edit iPhone raw files

Adobe has provided Lightroom users with an update that adds support for a raft of new camera raw formats and lenses.

Lightroom CC 2015.7 and Lightroom 6.7, both of which are now available, bring support for the latest iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, together with the Panasonic Lumix LX15/LX10 and GoPro HERO5 Black that were only announced this week, alongside a slew of other models. The full list of supported cameras can be viewed below.

The update also provides Canon EOS 5D Mark IV users with raw file compatibility, although Adobe has issued separate details on the support and limitations of that camera's Dual Pixel Raw files. The nub of it is that while it can read Dual Pixel Raw files from the model, it cannot make the same Dual Pixel Raw adjustments as Canon's Digital Photo Professional software.

An exhaustive list of lens profiles has also made its way to the update, while support for tethered shooting with the Nikon D5 and D500 DSLRs is also now provided. Adobe has also stated that the update also aims to iron out bugs that had affected previous versions.

Further details on the update can be found over on Adobe's blog.

New Camera Support in Lightroom CC (2015.7) / 6.7: