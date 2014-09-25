Canon irista update brings Lightroom compatibility

Adobe isn't the only company offering to store your photos in the cloud. Canon has quietly announced a series of significant updates for its irista photo management platform, due to take effect in December.

irista is a suscription-based service for all photographers, not just Canon users, and you can use it to store, organise and share your photos. There's a free account with 10Gb of storage and basic tools, or Value and Premium subscriptions offering more storage and features.

The most interesting development is irista's new integration with Adobe's Lightroom software. With the update, irista users will now be able to directly upload and synchronise Lightroom edits to their images in irista.

That's not all. irista is now fully integrated with Canon's Wi-Fi ready DSLRs and compact cameras, meaning Canon users can now shoot and upload images to irista directly from their cameras.

irista will also be adding compatibility with all iOS and Android tablets mobile devices, which will mirror irista's existing PC functionality, but with an interface designed for viewing image libraries on popular tablet models.

Also, Canon will be introducing a photo book service within the platform, allowing photographers to create and order printed books of their images from directly within irista. There will also be an option to print these directly from irista to your home printer.