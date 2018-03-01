The best Sony Xperia X deals in March 2018

Sony once again made a fantastic flagship smartphone with the Xperia X. On release it had one of the market's leading main cameras. At 23MP it's definitely high resolution, and the autofocus has to be seen to be believed: 0.03 seconds is all it takes to get a sharp, clear picture. Once again the build quality of the handset is fantastic, and despite its large 5-inch screen, the Xperia X feels comfortable to hold. We can see why you'd want to pick up a Sony Xperia X deal.

But the handset has now been superseded (thrice!) by the Xperia XZ, Xperia XZ1, and - you guessed it, Sony Xperia XZ2. And weirdly, you can actually get the more modern phones cheaper than you can an Xperia X deal. We thought retailers would be dropping the price significantly to clear them out of their warehouses, but you may be better off going for one of the newer Xperia handsets.

But if (for some reason) you're dad set on the original Xperia X, then be sure to use our comparison chart below to make sure you bag the best price.

Sony Xperia X review in brief

A cracker at this price

Screen size: 5-inch | Display type: IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels | Main camera: 23MP | Battery: 2620mAh | Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

Slick, sleek design

Great camera and photo functions

Bargain price

Battery life needs improvement

The Xperia X never had the quality to properly contend with its contemporary iPhones and Samsung Galaxys, but the current prices are much lower than those other brands can offer on their flagship phones and still boasts a swish design and a super sharp camera.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia X review here.