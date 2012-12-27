Sony's Odin reportedly debuting as the Xperia X in US

Reports detailing the inner workings of Sony's Odin smartphone have been making the rounds since October, leaving many awaiting the device's debut.

Believed to make its first public appearance at either the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show or Mobile World Congress 2013, a new report indicates Odin may arrive in the U.S. under a different name.

Regardless of where or when Odin arrives, Sony is apparently planning to dub the phone the Xperia X in the States.

Additionally, the phone will be redubbed the Xperia Z in Japan, where it was previously known as the Yuga.

Mobile mythology

Both of the Xperia models are believed to be virtually identical, save for a few key components related to the smartphone's network connectivity in the U.S. or internationally.

Even though Odin may be going through a bit of an identity crisis, at heart it's still the same powerhouse machine.

The Xperia X is said to run Android 4.1: Jelly Bean, with a 1.5Ghz Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor running the show.

More importantly, the Xperia X is said to include a 5-inch 1080p HD WhiteMagic screen, powered by the Sony Bravia engine.

Not only would those specs go a long way in helping the Xperia X go toe-to-toe with the LG Optimus G and the Nexus 4, but it could also help Sony meet its ambitious goal of selling 50 million smartphones during the next fiscal year.

Via SlashGear