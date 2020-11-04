OnePlus Black Friday deals offer lowest prices yet, freebies, and 50% off second device

Looking for your next device? There's an early OnePlus Black Friday deals event over at the official US store happening right now that promises to offer some hefty discounts and even free accessories.

Dubbed 'OnePlus Day', this Black Friday deals event contains a myriad of flash sales that include free OnePlus Buds with the OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro, $100 discounts on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and a buy-one get 50% off a second device deal on the OnePlus 8T.

So far it's looking like the free OnePlus Buds will be available until the end of November but you'll have to hurry to catch the buy-one get 50% off another deal on the OnePlus 8T - it's available for today only. Likewise, it looks like the $100 discount on the standard OnePlus 8 will also only be available for a limited time, so definitely don't hang around if you want to secure one.

Each one of the OnePlus 8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for an 'affordable' flagship with tons of features and the latest specs onboard. They're particularly good as a lower-cost alternative to the likes of Samsung and Apple devices, although the gap has narrowed in recent years with the OnePlus 8 series definitely being more premium than the previous iterations.

You can read more about the specific entries in today's OnePlus Black Friday deals event just below. Likewise, we also recommend heading on over to our main Black Friday deals page if you'd like to get the low-down of what's already available from other brands.

OnePlus Black Friday flash sale

OnePlus 8T | free OnePlus Buds | buy one, get 50% of second | $749 at OnePlus

The newest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, the 8T features all the hallmarks that made the standard 8 series fantastic and simply improves on them. A larger battery, tweaked camera setup and improved screen tech makes the 8T the definitive OnePlus entry for late 2020. Right now, not only can you get yourself a free pair of wireless OnePlus buds, but 50% off a second device, though act quickly - this is a really limited time deal.



OnePlus 8 Pro | free OnePlus Buds | $999 $899 at OnePlus

Save $100 and bag yourself a free pair of OnePlus wireless earbuds today with the latest Black Friday flash sale from OnePlus. The OnePlus 8 Pro is currently one of our favorite Android flagships over here at TechRadar and is a great buy for those want a larger phone that packs in tons of power, 5G connectivity, and a lavish screen.



OnePlus 8 | free André Protective Case | $799 $599 at OnePlus

Save $200 and bag yourself a 2020 OnePlus 8 for its lowest price ever today in the OnePlus pre-Black Friday flash sale. The OnePlus 8 is a fantastic entry to the now well-renowned Android series. With a great screen, hefty processor and functional, if not outstanding camera, the OnePlus 8 is a great alternative to the likes of Apple and Samsung. Plus, if you act quickly today you can also bag yourself a free case on the house too.



OnePlus - see all of today's Black Friday flash sales

