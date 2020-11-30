OnePlus 8T is already over $100 off in fantastic Cyber Monday cell phone deal

The OnePlus 8T only launched in October but you can already save $119 off its asking price in this brand-new Cyber Monday deal. That's a surprisingly big price cut for a brand-new unlocked phone and one you should really consider if this is the kind of device you're looking for.

The mid-range Android phone launched for $749 but for a brief time, Amazon is selling for only $629.99. That's a big saving, but the deal is only set to go on until 2am ET / 11pm PT, and it might sell out before then, so you should act fast if you want this new phone.

OnePlus 8T: $749 $629.99 at Amazon (save $119)

This unlocked phone has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.55-inch FHD+ display and four rear cameras. It's a great mid-range Android phone with strong features across the board.

View Deal

In our OnePlus 8T review, we gave it four and a half stars out of five, as we loved its battery life, display technology and the software it uses. It's not perfect, with a lackluster visual design, no telephoto camera and no wireless charging, but it's close.

This phone is unlocked, so you won't have to get a cell-and-contract bundle from a carrier, and buying this way can save you loads of money in the long run.

More OnePlus 8T deals

If you're not in the US, here are OnePlus 8T prices in your region.