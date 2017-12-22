OnePlus 6 could get its own version of Face ID

The OnePlus 6 is likely to improve on the OnePlus 5T in a number of ways, and one of those could be a high-tech facial recognition system similar to Apple's Face ID.

The OnePlus 5T already has facial recognition, but it's nowhere near as secure as Apple's solution and as a result it can't be used to authorize payments. But according to a "reliable tipster" speaking to Android Marvel, the OnePlus 6 will have a more advanced system.

Apparently it will use a hardware setup similar to the iPhone X, including an infrared 3D camera module located on the front of the handset. That means it should also be able to recognize you in the dark, which the OnePlus 5T's system can't.

No notches here

The source adds that OnePlus won't follow Apple's lead in all areas though, as apparently the OnePlus 6 will have a bezel along the whole top of the screen, rather than a notch sticking out.

As always, we'd take this rumor with a pinch of salt, especially so far from the likely launch of the OnePlus 6, but it's a believable one.

OnePlus has already shown an interest in facial recognition so it makes sense that it would work on improving the system for the next iteration, especially as other phones are likely to start offering similar systems in the wake of Face ID's success.

Before the OnePlus 6 we'll probably get the Samsung Galaxy S9

Via PocketLint