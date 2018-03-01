The best OnePlus 3T deals in March 2018

OnePlus keeps going from strength to strength and the OnePlus 3T was evidence that the start-up was listening to customer feedback to make its handsets better.

The 3T was a mid-way upgrade on the OnePlus 3 towards the end of 2016, ahead of the big OnePlus 5 launch in 2017, providing improved power, a new 128GB storage size and an upgraded 16MP front facing snapper. That's been subsequently superseded again by the wonderful OnePlus 5T.

While it may not be the latest, most powerful phone from OnePlus anymore, it still boasts a supremely premium all-metal body and decent power that makes it a match for most flagship rivals.

SIM free OnePlus 3T prices

The OnePlus 3T compares very favourably to other handsets on the SIM-free phone scene. It's better value than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and LG G6 to buy outright, but pricier than the likes of Nokia 6 and Moto G5 Plus. Consider that you can grab a standalone SIM only deal for less than a fiver a month and a little bit of fancy footwork could get you a brilliant price overall.

OnePlus 3T review

A premium - yet affordable - Android phone

Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Rear camera: 16MP | Weight: 158g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3400mAh

Great battery life

Super-slick performance

An affordable flagship

No microSD slot

Incremental upgrades

Solid specs. Full HD display. Premium metal casing. And all for a very affordable price. There isn't much not to like about the OnePlus 3T.

For this budget, it's never going to match the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 for pure processing power, but there's still a mammoth 6GB of RAM under the hood to keep all your favourite apps and games running.

