The best Nokia 8 deals in April 2018

2017 marked Nokia's renaissance year. After stunning us by announcing it was revamping the Nokia 3310 and then releasing a further three mobiles, it ended the year by releasing its first high-powered smartphone in three years - the Nokia 8.

And although it's never going to challenge the power of the iPhone 8, it does have the kind of price tag that will appeal to people who want to get a bargain mobile phone. Especially excellent value, considering the stunning design, premium screen and chipset, and new 'Bothie' camera mode.

Unlike most flagship phones released in the last 12 months, you can now get your new Nokia 8 for less than £20 per month! Check out our comparison tool to see the best tariffs that have been announced. Considering the standalone handset costs around £400, the contract prices are looking like a much better option.

The best Nokia 8 deals in the UK today:

To buy an unlocked Nokia 8 SIM free costs around the £400-mark, which isn't bad when you combine it with one of the market's best SIM only deals. But contract prices have now come so low that it's just as cheap to spread the cost over a two year contract. Below you can see the cheapest Nokia 8 deals you can grab today.

Nokia 8 | EE | £149.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £18pm

Frankly, the whole appeal of Nokia handsets is how cost-effective they are, so this deal is looking very attractive indeed. You only get 1GB of data per month, but check out those ridiculously cheap monthly payments! Paying less than £20 per month for Nokia's latest, greatest handset is exceptional. It's been cheaper, but this is still an excellent price. Total cost over 24 months is £591.99 View this Nokia 8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Nokia 8 | O2 | £10 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £27pm

Another Nokia 8 deal that we used to love but has now been made worse by the powers that be. 3GB of data each month will be enough for most people to stream a lot of Spotify songs and navigate Google Maps with, especially with so many Wi-Fi hotspots around these days. There used to be £100-odd cashback to go with the tariff, but no longer we're afraid. Total cost over 24 months is £658 View this deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Nokia 8 | O2 | FREE upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £32pm

Well that's annoying - the Three network has completely withdrawn its Nokia 8 tariffs. They were some of the very best around. That's left O2 to completely dominate the best prices on the handset. This is part of O2's quadruple data offer and gives you a bountiful 12GB of data for £32 each month and absolutely nothing to pay at the outset. Total cost over 24 months is £768 View this Nokia deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Nokia 8 | EE | FREE upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £48pm

On the face of it, this Nokia 8 deal looks like a stinker. But hark, what's that? A massive and mighty £185 cashback after you sign up. That puts you in credit right from the outset. Sure, the monthly payments are on the excessive side but you'll have cash in the bank. And tonnes of data, too. Total cost over 24 months is £967 (after cashback) View this Nokia 8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

Nokia 8 | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £47pm

If you really reeeeally need more data than 30GB a month, then this 60GB Vodafone tariff is the one to plump for. But do double check that you require quite so much data as this will have you paying hundreds of pounds more than some of the tariffs above. There's £115 cashback to claim in five installments over the two years, but otherwise Vodafone just can't compete on Nokia 8 deals at the moment. Total cost over 24 months is £1128 View this deal from Affordable Mobiles

Nokia 8 review in brief

A truly competitive flagship from Nokia

Screen size: 5.3-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Rear camera: 13MP dual lens | Weight: 160g | OS: Android 7 Nougat | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3090mAh

Striking design options

QHD display

Dual-sensor main camera

Nothing new to see here

It's been a while, but Nokia is finally back with a serious phone. Of course we were all delighted to see the return of the Nokia 3310 through a nostalgic haze, but if Nokia was going to be regarded as a genuine threat to the likes of Samsung, Apple and LG again, it needed a handset of heft.

The Nokia 8 is exactly that. Not in its dimensions, mind you - weighing in it at 160g, it's a slim, sleek and sometimes shiny smartphone. We're referring more to the dazzling QHD 5.3-inch display, 4GB Ram and Snapdragon 835 chipset. All massive plus points in our eyes, even if the much touted 'Bothie' camera mode probably isn't.

