Nokia 3310 is only £19.99 now so you can get your retro phone fix

Earlier this year the Nokia 3310 - one of the most popular phones of the early 2000s - made a comeback with a brand new look, upgraded spec and a new version of the classic Snake game.
It's not going to give you all of the features you'd expect from your average smartphone, but it's much cheaper and is a great choice if you're looking for a back up phone or something just to do calls and texts.
Black Friday has brought the cheapest deal we've seen for the new Nokia 3310 but you'll be restricted to O2's network if you buy it.
Nokia 3310 (2017) phone: now £19.99 (was £59.99)
Did you like the look of the rebooted Nokia 3310 that was launched by HMD Global earlier this year? It sports updated spec compared to the phone from the early 2000's including a 2MP rear camera, a color display and mobile internet. You'll be able to get it from O2 for £19.99.View Deal