New on Netflix in November 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming soon

Wondering what's new on Netflix? November has begun, and Netflix has confirmed what's streaming this month, including The Crown season 4 and the sequel you've all been waiting for – The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

With Halloween over and done with, Netflix is instead getting itself into the holiday spirit – lining up originals like extra terrestrial-themed movie Alien Xmas, Operation Christmas Drop and the return of Kurt Russell's handsome Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. It's a multi-pronged festive assault.

The Crown is the biggest original of the month on the TV side, but it's a big month for movies, too. Netflix is lining up a a possible awards season contender in Hillbilly Elegy, an original movie directed by Ron Howard that stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close. That drops on November 14.

If you're looking for a fun documentary to take your mind off things, consider checking out We Are The Champions on November 17. It's a new series produced by The Office's Rainn Wilson, and it's about a variety of bizarre competitive scenes from around the world – these include cheese rolling, dog dancing and chili eating. Sounds like our kind of binge-watching junk food.

Here's what's new on Netflix in the US in November 2020.

November 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mother (Netflix Film)

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

November 6

Citation (Netflix Film)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck (Netflix Family)

November 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Film)

November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Film)

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

November 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)

Machete Kills

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)

Wonderoos (Netflix Family)

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)

Great Pretender: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Film)

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)

The Call (Netflix Film)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Documentary)

Don't Listen (Netflix Film)

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)

Virgin River: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)

November 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)

November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful

Finding Agnes

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

That's all the new TV shows and movies headed to Netflix in November – hopefully there's something in there you want to stream.