Trending

New on Netflix in November 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming soon

By

Here's what's new on Netflix next month

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wondering what's new on Netflix? November has begun, and Netflix has confirmed what's streaming this month, including The Crown season 4 and the sequel you've all been waiting for – The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

With Halloween over and done with, Netflix is instead getting itself into the holiday spirit – lining up originals like extra terrestrial-themed movie Alien Xmas, Operation Christmas Drop and the return of Kurt Russell's handsome Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. It's a multi-pronged festive assault. 

The Crown is the biggest original of the month on the TV side, but it's a big month for movies, too. Netflix is lining up a a possible awards season contender in Hillbilly Elegy, an original movie directed by Ron Howard that stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close. That drops on November 14.

If you're looking for a fun documentary to take your mind off things, consider checking out We Are The Champions on November 17. It's a new series produced by The Office's Rainn Wilson, and it's about a variety of bizarre competitive scenes from around the world – these include cheese rolling, dog dancing and chili eating. Sounds like our kind of binge-watching junk food. 

Here's what's new on Netflix in the US in November 2020.

November 1

  • 60 Days In: Season 5
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Forged in Fire: Season 6
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
  • Little Monsters (1989)
  • Mile 22
  • M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Ocean's Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Garfield Show: Season 3
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

November 2

  • Prospect

November 3

  • Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)
  • Mother (Netflix Film)

November 4

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince
  • Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

November 5

  • A New York Christmas Wedding
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)
  • Midnight At The Magnolia
  • Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)
  • Paranormal (Netflix Original)

November 6

  • Citation (Netflix Film)
  • Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
  • La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)
  • The Late Bloomer

November 9

  • Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)
  • Trash Truck (Netflix Family)

November 11

  • Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
  • The Liberator (Netflix Original)
  • Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)
  • What We Wanted (Netflix Film)

November 12

  • Fruitvale Station
  • Graceful Friends
  • Ludo (Netflix Film)
  • Prom Night

November 13

  • American Horror Story: 1984
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)
  • The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
  • The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

November 15

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
  • Hometown Holiday
  • Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 
  • V for Vendetta

November 16

  • Loving
  • Whose Streets?

November 17

  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
  • We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

November 18

  • El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

November 19

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

November 20

  • Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)
  • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)
  • If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)
  • Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

November 22

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)
  • Machete Kills

November 23

  • Hard Kill
  • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)

November 24

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)
  • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)
  • Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)
  • Wonderoos (Netflix Family)

November 25

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)
  • Great Pretender: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

November 26

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul (Netflix Film)

November 27

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)
  • The Call (Netflix Film)
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Documentary)
  • Don't Listen (Netflix Film)
  • Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original) 
  • Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)
  • Virgin River: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
  • La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)

November 28

  •  The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

November 29

  •  Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)

November 30

  • The 2nd
  • A Love So Beautiful  
  • Finding Agnes 
  • RUST CREEK 
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

That's all the new TV shows and movies headed to Netflix in November – hopefully there's something in there you want to stream. 

See more TV news