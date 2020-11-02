New on Netflix in November 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming soon

Wondering what's new on Netflix? November has begun, and Netflix has confirmed what's streaming this month, including The Crown season 4 and the sequel you've all been waiting for – The Princess Switch: Switched Again.
With Halloween over and done with, Netflix is instead getting itself into the holiday spirit – lining up originals like extra terrestrial-themed movie Alien Xmas, Operation Christmas Drop and the return of Kurt Russell's handsome Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. It's a multi-pronged festive assault.
The Crown is the biggest original of the month on the TV side, but it's a big month for movies, too. Netflix is lining up a a possible awards season contender in Hillbilly Elegy, an original movie directed by Ron Howard that stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close. That drops on November 14.
If you're looking for a fun documentary to take your mind off things, consider checking out We Are The Champions on November 17. It's a new series produced by The Office's Rainn Wilson, and it's about a variety of bizarre competitive scenes from around the world – these include cheese rolling, dog dancing and chili eating. Sounds like our kind of binge-watching junk food.
Here's what's new on Netflix in the US in November 2020.
November 1
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Little Monsters (1989)
- Mile 22
- M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Ocean's Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show: Season 3
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
November 2
- Prospect
November 3
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Mother (Netflix Film)
November 4
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
November 5
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)
- Paranormal (Netflix Original)
November 6
- Citation (Netflix Film)
- Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)
- The Late Bloomer
November 9
- Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)
- Trash Truck (Netflix Family)
November 11
- Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
- The Liberator (Netflix Original)
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)
- What We Wanted (Netflix Film)
November 12
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo (Netflix Film)
- Prom Night
November 13
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)
- The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
- The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
November 15
- A Very Country Christmas
- America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
- V for Vendetta
November 16
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
November 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
November 18
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
November 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)
November 20
- Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)
- If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)
- Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
November 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)
- Machete Kills
November 23
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)
November 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)
- Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)
- Wonderoos (Netflix Family)
November 25
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)
- Great Pretender: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
November 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul (Netflix Film)
November 27
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)
- The Call (Netflix Film)
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Documentary)
- Don't Listen (Netflix Film)
- Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)
- Virgin River: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)
November 28
- The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
November 29
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)
November 30
- The 2nd
- A Love So Beautiful
- Finding Agnes
- RUST CREEK
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
That's all the new TV shows and movies headed to Netflix in November – hopefully there's something in there you want to stream.
