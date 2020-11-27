New M1 MacBook Pro deal: surprise Black Friday deal on year's hottest laptop still going

We couldn't quite believe it either, but the brand-new MacBook Pro 13-inch, powered by Apple's game-change M1 chip has dropped in price in retailer's Black Friday deals - and the saving is still available in both the US and the UK.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best M1 MacBook Pro deals near you

Yes, you can save $100 on the new Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) with this limited time deal over at B&H Photo (goes live 5:45 p.m ET on Saturday) if you're in the US - of course, while supplies last.

Meanwhile, UK Black Friday deal hunters can save themselves £49 on the new M1-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch at Amazon right now.

This deal applies to the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD and 8GB RAM/512GB SSD (US only) configurations (you can get the latter for $1,399, down from $1,499), but not the 8GB RAM systems with a 1TB or 2TB SSD. It also doesn't apply any of the 16GB RAM configurations - at least not yet.

This remains one of the most exciting Black Friday deal going - but there's no telling when stock may run out. Make sure you check out our Black Friday laptop deals and MacBook Black Friday deals for more great offers as well.

US: MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 Black Friday deal

Lowest Price Around Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo (save $100)

The new Apple MacBook Pro with Apple's new M1 chip is one of the hottest laptops going right now and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save $100 over at B&H Photo - with a caveat. B&H closes for the sabbath, so you'll have to wait until 5:45 p.m ET on Saturday to actually place your order.View Deal

Can't wait for the above deal to go live? Then you can save $50 at Amazon on the exact same laptop right now.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,249 at Amazon (save $50)

The new Apple MacBook Pro with Apple's new M1 chip is one of the hottest laptops going right now and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save $50 at Amazon. Amazon ran this deal last week as well before briefly bumping it back up to full price. If B&H is out of stock over the weekend - or you don't want to wait until Saturday evening to place your order - this might be the best and possibly only other deal going on the MacBook Pro 13-inch with M1 chip.View Deal

UK: MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 Black Friday deal

Lowest Price Around MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299 £1,249 at Amazon

Save £49: Amazingly, the brand-new MacBook Pro 13-inch with Apple's own powerful M1 chip, plus 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, is on sale, with a £49 reduction. That's pretty good for such a new machine.

View Deal

The new Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) is probably the hottest laptop of the year thanks to the new Apple M1 chip, which offers better performance, improved battery life, and a lower price than competing laptops - all with everything else we've come to expect from a MacBook and then some.

Thanks to the ARM-based architecture, the new Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch can run both traditional macOS apps as well as iOS apps from your iPhone and iPad, finally bringing the entire Apple software ecosystem together in one system.

There's more to say about this incredible new laptop, so if you want to dig into our review, you can learn all about the improvements to the laptop hardware and how it pairs with Apple's latest macOS update, macOS 11 Big Sur - but you need to hurry, this deal won't last forever.

See our list of Black Friday MacBook deals

Check out all the Black Friday deals we've seen so far

More Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) deals

No matter where you are in the world, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1 2020) deals Black Friday Sale ends in 08 hrs 53 mins 02 secs Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro M1... BHPhoto $1,199 View Deal New Apple MacBook Pro with... Amazon Prime $1,249.99 View Deal New Apple MacBook Pro with... Amazon Prime $1,249.99 View Deal New Apple MacBook Pro with... Amazon Prime $1,449.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell