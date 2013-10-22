iPad mini 2 UK pricing confirmed, starts at £319

The new iPad mini 2 with Retina display will hit the UK in November with prices starting at £319 for the 16GB Wi-Fi only version.

Sticking with just Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll be able to pick up the 32GB model for £399, the 64GB one for £479 and the big daddy 128GB monster for £559.

Mini pad, maxi price

If you prefer a bit of cellular with your tablet, then you'll be able to get the new iPad mini in all capacities with network deals to boot.

The 16GB with Wi-Fi and cellular starts at £419, with a hop up to £499 for the 32GB edition.

If you need at least 64GB and a data connection, you're looking at £579, while the 128GB model will set you back £659.

Our hands on with the new iPads will land soon: in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the iPad mini 2