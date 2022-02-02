Massive TV deals for the Super Bowl: Fire TVs starting at just $99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a cheap Super Bowl TV deal in time for the big game, then you're in luck. Amazon is offering massive discounts on its Fire TVs with a range of sizes and prices starting at just $99.99.



Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals include the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



Today's cheap Super Bowl TV deals from Amazon include record-low prices that we typically only see during big sales like Black Friday or Prime Day. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fire TVs on sale, so you should grab these bargains now before it's too late.

Super Bowl Fire TV deals

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote: $54.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're looking for a streaming device, Amazon also has the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for just $39.99 - only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The powerful streaming device now features convenient launch buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu, and you're also getting a live TV and Alexa button.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals include this Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - This mid-size Super Bowl TV deal from Amazon is slashing $140 off the price of the 2021 50-inch 4K TV. That brings the price down to a record-low price of $329.99. A fantastic value, the 50-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $519.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $379.99. That's a massive $140 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The 55-inch 4K TV is packed with premium features such as 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals include the all-new Insignia 50-inch QLED TV that's on sale for just $349.99 - $80 less than last week's price. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020): $569.99 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This Insignia 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $489.99 at Amazon's latest sale. The 65-inch display features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS so you can seamlessly stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $769.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - If you're looking for a big-screen Super Bowl TV deal, Amazon has the all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $769.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

