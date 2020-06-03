MacBook deals: Save $200 on a brand new Apple Macbook Pro with the latest Amazon sale

Great MacBook deals have landed this week at Amazon, giving you the chance to save $200 on two great offers in their very latest Apple Sale.

The 2020 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro is available right now for just $1,299 (was $1,499) - the lowest price we've ever seen on this brand new release. Featuring an upgraded 512GB SSD, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this smaller 13-inch Macbook is perfect for someone who needs to balance power with transportability but would also benefit from having larger capacity storage over the standard (and let's face it, limited) 256GB SSD.

That's not the only MacBook deal at Amazon this week, as you can pick up a 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD for just $2,100 (was $2,399) right now. This upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro has a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, meaning it's just about ready to take on anything you can throw at it. It's a fine choice for professionals or enthusiast-level creatives that have a little cash to splash and want something truly powerful.

Of course, both of these MacBook Pros are fantastic for casual use as well and feature Apple's latest 'Magic Keyboard' design and gorgeous Liquid Retina displays. If you've been holding out on upgrading or buying a MacBook deal, then now's a good opportunity to save yourself some hard-earned cash.

MacBook deals: Which one's for me?

Both these MacBook deals are strong contenders, being the most current and up to date MacBooks Apple offers and subsequently having fairly recent components inside them.

The step up from the Intel Core i5 in the 13-inch model to Core i7 in the 16-inch model, however, is a fairly big one, as is the upgrade from 8GB of RAM to 16GB. If you're simply looking for a cheap MacBook Pro that will handle spreadsheets, coding, or a spot of light design work then you'll most likely be served well by the more transportable 13-inch model. If you're looking to do more intensive tasks like music production with dense layers of tracks or high definition video production, then you'll probably want to opt for the more powerful 16-inch model, which is more geared towards being a direct desktop replacement.

Whichever you do decide to go for, both these MacBook deals feature Apple's brand new 'Magic Keyboard' design and of course the beautiful liquid retina displays. So, for more casual use, like watching movies and shows, or simply typing up emails, both these MacBook Pro's will offer a refined experience.

If you're not set on the Pro model, then our best MacBook sale prices page is where we're rounding up all the best prices on the whole range. if you'd like a cheaper windows alternative then our best cheap laptop deals page is the best resource anywhere on the web for saving cash on a laptop purchase.