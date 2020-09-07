Big savings and free AirPods: Labor Day sales are offering some excellent MacBook deals right now

MacBook deals are doing well in today's Labor Day sales, with plenty of discounts offering up lower prices than we usually see on Apple's line of luxury laptops. That means there's plenty of discounts to take advantage of right now, whether you're looking to save $100 and grab some free AirPods with a MacBook Air, or looking to save big on Pro model. We've found all the latest MacBook deals to hit the Labor Day sales, and brought them all here so you can beat the crowds and grab yourself a bargain before Labor Day sales end tonight.

That MacBook Air deal comes in at just $899, making it one of the best we've seen yet. All in you're picking up a $100 discount and a free pair of AirPods when you pick up a 256GB / 8GB Air model (but you can also upgrade to a 512GB as well). Apple rarely discounts these latest releases so soon, so the combination of cash off and a free gift makes this a particularly compelling MacBook deal.

However, the Labor Day sales are also seeing plenty of MacBook Pros on offer this weekend as well - perfect if you need a little more power under the hood. You'll find the latest 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with a $200 discount at Amazon right now. That means you can pick up a 256GB model for just $1,599 or a 1TB build for $1,799. And at this price range, we'd definitely swallow the extra $200 to upgrade.

We're highlighting all these MacBook deals and more just below, but if you're shopping in the UK or Australia, you'll find all the latest prices further down the page.

Check out all the latest cheap MacBook deals and sales

The best MacBook deals in the early Labor Day sales

2020 MacBook Air | AirPods | $999 $899 at Apple

You're saving $100 and picking up a free pair of AirPods in Apple's latest Labor Day sales right now. That's an excellent offer considering this 2020 MacBook Air actually offers specs you wouldn't usually find on an entry level Apple device. There's 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD up for grabs here, making this an incredibly cost effective MacBook deal.

View Deal

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro: $1,299 $1,099 at B&H Photo

This entry level MacBook Pro offers up 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM - that's perfect if you're looking for a more everyday model and don't want to break the bank on the latest release. This $200 saving on the 2019 model brings it down to just over $1,000 - a great price for a luxury laptop in the Labor Day sales.

View Deal

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro | $1,499 $1,249 at B&H Photo

You'll find more power available in the 2019 MacBook Pro, however. With the same 8GB / 256GB SSD on offer you're keeping the excellent memory and storage of the MacBook deals above, but this is a slightly more powerful model as well. You're saving $250 at B&H Photo in these Labor Day sales, and you can save on a range of software bundles at the same time.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch - 1TB: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

The latest 2020 MacBook Pro is taking a $200 price cut at Amazon in this week's Labor Day sales. That means you'll find the $1,999 1TB configuration available for just $1,799 right now, but we'd also keep an eye on the 512GB model as well. We saw it sitting at $1,599 before stock ran out over the weekend.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Pro 16-inch - 1TB: $2,799 $2,499 at Amazon

You'll find a $300 saving on this super powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch in this weekend's Labor Day sales. You're picking up a fantastic spec here as well, with a 1TB SSD and 2.3GHz i9 processor.

View Deal

More MacBook deals

Whether you're in the US and simply want to see what else is out there, or you're in the UK or Australia, you'll find plenty more MacBook deals in our price comparison widget below. That means all the cheapest prices from around the web are right here, so you'll never miss out on a sale.

More Labor Day sales

Shop all the best cheap MacBook Air deals right here on TechRadar, or you can take a look at the latest MacBook Pro sales. Plus, we're also rounding up the latest iPad Pro deals if you're looking for something a little more flexible as well.