M1 MacBook Air deals are at record low prices right now

The M1 MacBook Air is certainly a luxurious piece of kit, what with its super fast M1 processor and lightweight form factor. As the cheapest of Apple's current laptop lineup, then, it's no wonder we've had a shortage of M1 MacBook Air deals over the last few months. However, if you're looking to save some cash on this speedy machine you're browsing at the right time.

Amazon has knocked both the 256GB and 512GB models down to record low prices this week. The savings are slightly smaller on the entry level 256GB version, with a $50 saving dropping us back down to $949.99.

However, you can double your storage for just $1,169.92 right now, thanks to a $79 discount down from $1,249. Considering we'd only seen this configuration on sale for $1,199 before these MacBook Air deals, that's an excellent offer.

The M1 MacBook Air is perfect for those after the power of an ultra-book, but with Apple's signature minimalist footprint. At 13.3-inches and just 2.8 pounds, it's certainly backpack friendly, and the performance coming out of the new M1 chip is a force to be reckoned with as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap MacBook deals in your region.

Today's best M1 MacBook Air deals

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

This $50 discount on the M1 MacBook Air returns its price tag to a record low $949.99 this week. That's an excellent price on the powerful luxury laptop, with Apple's latest M1 processing chip, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

M1 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,249 $1,169.92 at Amazon

The cheapest we've ever seen the 512GB MacBook Air go was $1,199, which makes this drop down to $1,169.92 all the more impressive this week. If you're at all concerned about the amount of storage in the entry level model above this is well worth a look.

View Deal

More M1 MacBook deals

You'll find all the latest M1 MacBook Air deals from around the web just below. However, if you're looking for slightly better graphics, an active cooling thermal management system, extra speaker features and an improved mic we'd recommend checking out the MacBook Pro offers further down.

We're rounding up all the best MacBook Air deals and MacBook Pro prices right here on TechRadar. However, if you're after something a little cheaper check out all the latest Windows laptop deals and Dell laptop deals as well.