Amazon Echo: $50 temporary price drop is the cheapest yet

Update: Amazon Echo is still on sale, and so is the Amazon Echo Show, even before it officially launches on Wednesday. Read the updated story for the latest news.

There's a temporary Amazon Echo price drop going on right now, and today isn't even the online retailer's famous Amazon Prime Day.

It's on sale for $50 off today only through Amazon, making the popular Alexa-enabled smart speaker just $129.99 in the US. It doesn't appear to be on sale anywhere outside of America, however.

This is the cheapest Amazon Echo has been all year, and it's already Amazon's No. 1 best-selling home automation product. It could break records today.

There's been a tremendous surge of interest in smart speakers, but Amazon had a head start vs the Google Home and the forthcoming Apple HomePod.

This is a 24-hour Amazon Echo sale, according to Amazon. After that, its flagship Alexa speaker will revert to the normal price of $179.99.

Amazon Echo ahead of Amazon Prime Day?

We don't officially know when Amazon Prime Day will be, but it's not today.

Yes, this is the biggest Amazon Echo discount this year, tying Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last year, but the Deal of the Day is limited to this deal.

The fact that a full-on Amazon Prime Day isn't happening right now lines up with our thinking: Amazon Prime Day is closer to mid-July, like last year's July 12 date.

We'll let you know when more Amazon mega-sales happen, and we'll keep asking Alexa to fill us in on the details. Alex is our best source these days.

For now, enjoy the Amazon Echo price drop; it doesn't happen too often for the smart speaker. Of course, that may change with the rival Apple HomePod launch.