Amazon Echo is on sale until midnight, and the Echo Show gets its first deal

Finding the Amazon Echo on sale isn't a rare experience, but getting it 28% off the normal list price isn't the type of discount that happens everyday.

Amazon has reduced the price by $50 in a 24-hour flash sale, so you're going to ultimately pay $129.99 for the Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

That's the lowest price we've seen for the Amazon Echo, which normally retails for $179.99. Now it's priced to compete with the $129.99 Google Home.

Both the Amazon Echo in black and the one in white are seeing the price drop, but the amount goes back up to the full $179.99 at midnight.

Amazon Echo Show deal

The Amazon Echo Show release date is Wednesday, June 28, and it's already on sale if you care to buy two smart speakers with a screen embedded into them.

You can save $100 on the Amazon Echo Show when you buy two and use the promo code SHOW2PACK at checkout. Each costs $229.99

This is a deal for early adopters who consider the Alexa AI their best friend, as you'll be spending $599.98. But that beats spending nearly $700 on a pair.

With Google Home software updated recently and Apple HomePod launching at the end of the year, Amazon is making a big new push with its smart speaker.

We'll have an Amazon Echo Show review soon and let you know how it performs as a screen-enabled smart speaker.