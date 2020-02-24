Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League 2019-20 football online from anywhere

It may well prove to be a tough night at Anfield this evening for struggling West Ham, with Liverpool looking to make amends after losing their midweek Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. So if you fancy watching a goal rush, we'll help you discover where to get a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

The Hammers currently sit third from bottom of the Premier League with new boss David Moyes not endearing himself to their despairing faithful after adopting damage limitation tactics in their last match away at Man City. Somewhat inevitably, that unambitious plan failed, with flair players like Felipe Anderson, Sebastian Haller and Manuel Lanzini cast aside to the bench and City coasting to a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool vs West Ham live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Anfield, with kick-off at 8pm GMT in the UK. So that's a 3pm ET, 12pm PT in the US, and 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

The scoreline flattered the east London side, so it will be fascinating to see what approach Moyes takes against a rampant Liverpool side likely to pit the quicksilver skills of Sadio Mane against the soon-to-be retired Pablo Zabaleta with the veteran Argentine set to make the starting line up following an injury to Ryan Fredericks.

A hamstring injury means Jordan Henderson will be missing tonight for Liverpool, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to deputise. The Reds have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 11 games and with the Hammers expected to offer a defence-first approach once again, its a run that looks likely to be extended.

With a routine Liverpool win on the cards, the night's big talking point could be a major planned demonstration by the away fans over the running of the club by co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold.

You can watch all of the action as it happens by checking out our Liverpool vs West Ham live stream guide below.

If you're abroad tonight but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to stream Liverpool vs West Ham live in the UK

Today's game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on Monday evening ahead of the match's 8pm kick-off If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day. But its £20 a month special offer for the next half a year is clearly the best value at the moment, and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET, 12pm PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including this big game, and is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 3pm ET, 12pm PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Liverpool vs West Ham in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Liverpool and West Ham. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch this game live, with kick-off at 8am on Tuesday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Liverpool vs West Ham in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and this match betweenLiverpool vs West Ham kicks off at 1.30am New Delhi time in the early hours of Tuesday. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.