X is down again – here's everything we know about Twitter's third outage of the day

Refresh

Even Grok can't help us... (Image credit: X) We now live in a world of omnipotent, all-knowing AI assistants, so surely they can help with simple outages? Sadly not, if they're using the same servers as X – I tried to ask Grok what was happening today, but all I got was the usual 'something went wrong' message. Grok has been hitting headlines lately with a new standalone iOS app in some countries (including the US, Australia and India), along with an unhinged voice mode that might be the most terrifying thing I've seen in 20 years of tech journalism. But like X itself, Grok is notably quiet today – with reports on Downdetector showing another huge spike in reported problems.

The longest outage of the day... (Image credit: Downdetector) It might not have hit the Downdetector peaks of the second outage earlier today, but this latest X wobble is the longest of the day – it's now over the two-hour mark, which means the world's productivity has coincidentally hit a 2025 peak. That's now over seven hours in total since the first reported problems earlier today, which easily overshadows former Twitter outages in the past like the one in 2022 when the world was denied its memes for only an hour or so. Back then, that seemed like a long time for the site to be down. Of course, the X workforce has shrunk by about 80% since then, but it did at least go on a cybersecurity hiring spree late last year – and we imagine it's been a busy day for them.

Time to head to Bluesky? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Not surprisingly, many folks over on Bluesky are enjoying today's X outage and are looking back at the smoking remains of Twitter with a degree of schadenfreude. Bluesky has managed to establish itself as a genuine X alternative, with the maker of the popular Tweetbot app (which was shut down after Twitter banned third-party apps) recently announcing that it's making an iOS and Mac app for the platform that's aptly called Phoenix. Some Bluesky fans have noted (below) that it's been a particularly bad day for Elon Musk, with Tesla stock also down. And looking at Downdetector, the X problems don't seem to be easing... (Image credit: Bluesky)

'Something went wrong' (Image credit: X / Future) Ever the master of understatement, X is greeting many users (my US colleagues in particular) with error messages like 'something went wrong' or simply a blank screen. Some have taken to (other) social media platforms like Reddit to exclaim that this is actually an improvement to their lives. But here in the UK, X is back (for me at least) with its usual mix of Elon Musk ramblings, AI-generated memes and Fessholes. This latest outage has fallen short of the second one earlier today at around 10am ET / 2pm GMT, but it is still pretty widespread. There's still no official word from X on the cause of today's wobbles, but presumably Grok is working on it...