Microsoft rolls back faulty Teams update after widespread desktop app errors

Regression in client build caching caused denial of service, leaving users unable to load messages

Fix requires users to fully restart Teams; Microsoft monitoring telemetry to confirm resolution

Microsoft rolled back an update that seemingly broke the Teams desktop app for some people.

According to multiple sources, many people could not get Teams up and running, and were instead seeing an error message saying “We’re having trouble loading your message. Try refreshing.”

Late last week, Microsoft confirmed the error, and assigned it a designation tracker TM1283300. It explained that the problem stemmed from a “transient issue in the service infrastructure” that caused older Teams desktop client builds to “enter an unhealthy state”, BleepingComputer reported.

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Affecting many users

"We've confirmed that our automated recovery system has successfully remediated impact and we're reaching out to your representatives to validate this issue is fully resolved for all users," Microsoft said.

A few hours later, Microsoft rolled back the update, saying that a “regression” in the Teams client build caching system was causing the denial of service.

If you are using Microsoft Teams and are seeing the same error, you are advised to restart the client.

"Now that the update that introduced the regression has been fully reverted, a restart will be needed in which users fully quit and then restart Teams so that our solution propagates," the company explained. "We're continuing to await feedback from the subset of impacted users and monitoring our service telemetry to confirm the issue is resolved after we've completed the aforementioned reversion."