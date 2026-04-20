<a id="elk-cb414b36-9368-4eb5-a3fd-5144c5809e39"></a><h2 id="a-pretty-large-spike-2">A pretty large spike</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-0f95dc43-1ae4-4d5c-8f9f-c3b7742c72a3"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="7GdtzXajYiVJRGdRDwM9uk" name="ChatGPTdown-1" alt="A Downdetector graph showing a ChatGPT outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/7GdtzXajYiVJRGdRDwM9uk.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-1c3a6106-200f-4b72-9e09-14217e97b5c3">Strangely, the number of reports on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://downdetector.com/status/openai/" target="_blank">Downdetector</a> for these ChatGPT issues is higher in the UK than in the US. It peaked at over 8,000 in the UK, whereas in the US it's still at only 1,875.</p><p>That suggests there could be regional discrepancies, or it may be partly explained by timezone differences.</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-1c3a6106-200f-4b72-9e09-14217e97b5c3-2">Either way, OpenAI says it's still investigating "degraded performance" across ChatGPT and Codex, and that's certainly the case for me.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>