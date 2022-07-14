Twitter is down – here's everything we know so far

It isn't just you – Twitter is down right now, with the social network down for many users across the world.

The issue began around 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST on Thursday July 14 2022, with a huge spike in reports on services like DownDetector.

We're still waiting for Twitter to confirm the issue and give us an estimation of when it might be fixed. But for now, here's everything we know about the Twitter outage and how long it might last.